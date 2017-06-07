The Swiss stock market managed to cling to a small increased Thursday. After climbing steadily in the first 2 hours of trade, the market settled into a sideways trend. The market pared its gains in the afternoon, but held onto a slight gain.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Business Editor (see all)
- European Shares Seen Higher On Growth Optimism - June 7, 2017
- The Swiss Stock Market Inched Higher In Lackluster Trade - June 7, 2017
- European Markets Put An End To Their Recent Losing Streak - June 7, 2017