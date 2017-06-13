The Swiss Stock Market Rebounded Following Monday’s Loss

The Swiss stock market ended Tuesday’s session solidly in positive territory. The market bounced back from the weak performance at the start of the trading week. After logging early gains, the market settled into a sideways patter for the majority of the session.
