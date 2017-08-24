The Swiss Stock Market Slipped Ahead Of Jackson Hole Meeting

The Swiss stock market fluctuated between small gains and losses over the course of Thursday’s session, but ended the day with a small decrease. Traders were in a cautious mood ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Economic Policy Symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming which kicks off today.
