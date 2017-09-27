Stock market peaks often coincide with record levels of margin debt, but trying to time the market based on this indicator alone would result in missing out on some of the biggest rallies, according to Bespoke Investment Group analysts
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Margin debt levels are a poor tool for timing the stock market - September 27, 2017
- In One Chart: This is how far $1,500 goes when apartment hunting in the world’s ‘most magnetic’ cities - September 27, 2017
- Russsell 2000 index hits record high, on track for biggest 1-day gain since June - September 27, 2017