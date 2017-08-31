Famed investor Andrew Left, who makes his money betting that the shares of companies are overvalued and due for a fall, has a fresh target in his sights: a bitcoin fund.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Tell: Stock-market investor who sank Valeant thinks a bitcoin fund is the ‘most dangerous’ - August 31, 2017
- MarketWatch First Take: Nutanix heads for first $1 billion year, shares rebound - August 31, 2017
- Literally just 15 mind-boggling stats about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2017 - August 31, 2017