The Tell: Why the Wall Street investor who sank Valeant thinks a bitcoin fund is the ‘most dangerous’

Famed investor Andrew Left, who makes his money betting that the shares of companies are overvalued and due for a fall, has a fresh target in his sights: a bitcoin fund.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Literally just 15 mind-boggling stats about bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2017 - August 31, 2017
- The Tell: Why theWall Street investor who sank Valeant thinks a bitcoin fund is the ‘most dangerous’ - August 31, 2017
- The New York Post: Trump lawyers laid out case against obstruction to Mueller: report - August 31, 2017