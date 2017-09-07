The Wall Street Journal: 690,000 currently enrolled in DACA program, feds say

Some 690,000 undocumented immigrants are currently enrolled in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program and risk losing protections if Congress doesn’t act, the Department of Homeland Security said.
