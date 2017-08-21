The Wall Street Journal: A week after fiery comments, Trump calls for peace, end of bigotry

President Donald Trump called Monday for peace and an end to bigotry in the U.S., nearly a week after a combative news conference in which he said both sides were to blame for a violent confrontation in Charlottesville, Va., between white nationalists and counterprotesters.
