The Wall Street Journal: After sinking Gawker, Hulk Hogan’s lawyer now takes aim at Jezebel

Charles J. Harder, the lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan in his successful lawsuit against Gawker Media, has brought a new legal action directed at one of its former websites, Jezebel, on behalf of a self-described life-coach who said a 2016 article accuses his therapy group of being a cult.
