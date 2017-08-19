The Wall Street Journal: Alipay and WeChat take battle for mobile-payment dominance overseas

China’s tech titans are expanding into foreign markets, signing partnerships with merchants in Southeast Asia and Europe and looking to invest in payment systems in other countries.
