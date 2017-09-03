The Wall Street Journal: As Texas floodwaters recede, new health hazards emerge

As southeast Texans return to their flood-ravaged homes, local officials are warning about dangers associated with floodwaters, from alligators seeking higher ground to harmful bacteria floating from damaged septic systems.
