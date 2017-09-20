Early Wednesday morning, Spain’s Civil Guard police forces searched 22 properties, including offices of Catalonia’s regional administration in Barcelona, and arrested an official in charge of the region’s economy, Josep Maria Jové, said spokesman.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Snapshot: U.S. stock futures on tenterhooks as ‘historic’ Fed decision looms - September 20, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Catalan officials arrested in Spain ahead of banned independence vote - September 20, 2017
- OECD wants politicians to step up as central banks vacate extraordinary stimulus - September 20, 2017