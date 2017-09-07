The Wall Street Journal: Catalonia’s secession vote suspended by Spanish court

Spain’s constitutional court on Thursday moved to block Catalonia from holding a referendum on separating from Spain, prompting vows from regional officials to push ahead with the vote in defiance of the ruling.
