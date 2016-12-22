The Wall Street Journal: Consortium’s bid to buy betting firm Tatts goes bust

Tatts Group Ltd. rejected a takeover offer from a group of investors that includes private-equity firm KKR & Co. and Australian bank Macquarie Group Ltd., and said it continues to back a planned merger with rival Tabcorp Holdings Ltd
