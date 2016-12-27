Delta Air Lines Inc. on Tuesday officially canceled a deal for 18 Boeing widebody jets that, though long anticipated, still leaves a dent in the planemaker’s 2016 order book.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Delta cancels deal for 18 Boeing 787 jetliners - December 27, 2016
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump names Thomas Bossert domestic security adviser - December 27, 2016
- Mansion Global: Comedian Amy Schumer parts with penthouse after multiple price cuts - December 27, 2016