The Wall Street Journal: Deutsche Bank agrees to $7.2 billion settlement in mortgage probe

Deutsche Bank AG agreed to pay a $3.1 billion penalty, plus provide $4.1 billion in consumer relief, to settle mortgage-backed securities claims with the U.S. Justice Department, the lender said late Thursday.
