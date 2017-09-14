Facebook Inc. plans to announce the opening of a new artificial intelligence center in Montreal on Friday, marking the latest move by a U.S. firm to tap into Canada’s expertise in the technology, according to two people familiar with the matter.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Facebook opening an artificial-intelligence research center in Montreal - September 14, 2017
- Marijuana legalization has NOT led to more drug or alcohol abuse among young people - September 14, 2017
- Asia Markets: Asian stocks mostly retreat after North Korea’s latest missile test - September 14, 2017