The Wall Street Journal: Germany’s anti-immigrant party set to be first in more than 50 years to enter parliament

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservative alliance is headed for victory in Germany’s general election on Sunday, according to exit polls, which also indicated a surge of support for an anti-immigrant party—signaling potential political turbulence for Europe’s largest economy.
