The Wall Street Journal: GOP’s Obamacare repeal seems doomed, as Collins, Paul remain opposed

Senate Republican leaders face a seemingly impossible path this week to reviving their bid to repeal the Obama-era Affordable Care Act, after GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said she couldn’t envision voting for the bill and Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky outlined tough demands for his support.
