The Wall Street Journal: Hackers roamed Equifax’s system for 4 months before being discovered

Hackers roamed undetected in Equifax Inc.’s computer network for more than four months before its security team uncovered the massive data breach, the security firm FireEye Inc. said this week in a confidential note sent to some Equifax customers.
