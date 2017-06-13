The Wall Street Journal: Jeff Sessions denies colluding with Russia, defends Comey’s firing

Attorney General Jeff Sessions told a Senate panel on Tuesday that he never met with any Russian officials last year to discuss the presidential campaign and defended his role in firing former FBI Director James Comey, saying his recusal from campaign-related investigations didn’t apply to broad oversight of the Justice Department.
