Emmanuel Macron’s upstart centrist party won the first round of parliamentary elections Sunday, positioning the new French president to wield a commanding majority at home and push for change on the European stage.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Macron’s party on pace for landslide win in French elections - June 11, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick may take leave of absence as another exec to quit - June 11, 2017
- Economic Preview: It might not be a Goldilocks economy, but it’s warm enough to get Fed to raise rates - June 11, 2017