The Wall Street Journal: Nikki Haley says Kim Jong Un appears to be ‘begging for war’

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley says North Korean President Kim Jong Un appeared to be “begging for war” with his latest nuclear test and urged the U.N. Security Council to adopt “the strongest possible measures” in response.
