British intelligence officials believe that a group linked to North Korea perpetrated last month’s massive cyberattack, which crippled computer networks at British hospitals and other organizations around the world, a person familiar with the investigation said Friday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Excessive heat will grip Southwest, parts of California this weekend and into next week - June 17, 2017
- BookWatch: The new way data crunchers could save baseball owners millions of dollars - June 17, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: North Korea behind WannaCry cyberattack, U.K. intelligence says - June 17, 2017