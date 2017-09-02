The Wall Street Journal: North Korea claims to have hydrogen bomb—threatens to knock out U.S. electrical grid

North Korea said it has “succeeded in making a more developed” hydrogen bomb and mounting it on the tip of a long-range missile, and threatened a high-altitude nuclear blast that experts fear could wipe out electrical networks in the U.S.
