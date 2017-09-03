The Wall Street Journal: North Korea state news agency references ‘EMP’ — a weapons tactic with potential to shut down U.S. electrical grid

An electromagnetic pulse from a nuclear blast miles in the sky could generate pulses that overwhelm the electric grid and electronic devices much as a lightning surge destroys equipment, rather than directly targeting cities and populations for destruction.
