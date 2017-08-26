The Wall Street Journal: Now a tropical storm, Harvey pounds Texas

Hurricane Harvey pounded Texas on Saturday with torrential rain and high winds, threatening catastrophic flooding, though the storm gradually lost strength after hitting the coast late Friday.
