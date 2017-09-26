The Wall Street Journal: Offended by NFL protests? DirecTV to allow some Sunday Ticket refunds

DirecTV is letting at least some customers cancel subscriptions to its Sunday Ticket package of NFL games and obtain refunds if they cite players’ national anthem protests as the reason, customer service representatives said Tuesday.
