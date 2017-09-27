The Wall Street Journal: Playboy founder Hugh Heffner dies at 91

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine who revolutionized publishing and helped usher in the sexual revolution with a vision of beauty, sophistication and the libertine lifestyle that reflected the desires of the postwar generation, died Wednesday at the age of 91.
