The Wall Street Journal: Qualcomm’s motion to dismiss Apple manufacturers’ royalties suit was denied

A judge denied Qualcomm’s motion to dismiss a patent-royalty lawsuit brought by Apple’s top manufacturers, allowing those manufacturers to continue to withhold royalty payments to Qualcomm as the case continues.
