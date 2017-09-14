The Wall Street Journal: Russia begins large-scale war games that have NATO on edge

Russia kicked off one of its largest military exercises since the Cold War on Thursday, moving tanks to its border with Belarus and landing hundreds of paratroopers under the watch of a NATO surveillance plane.
Latest posts by Market Watch
