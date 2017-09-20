The top U.S. markets regulator disclosed on Wednesday that hackers penetrated its electronic system for storing public-company filings and may have traded illegally on the information.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: SEC says its Edgar filing system was hacked in 2016 - September 20, 2017
- The Margin: NFL tickets for the price of a beer — but you have to watch the 49ers, Rams - September 20, 2017
- Manafort offered to brief Russian billionaire on Trump campaign: report - September 20, 2017