The Wall Street Journal: Senate intelligence panel postpones meeting with Trump lawyer Cohen

Michael Cohen, a longtime attorney for the Trump Organization, forcefully denied unverified allegations contained in a dossier compiled by a former British intelligence officer about President Donald Trump’s activities and connections in Russia.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- ‘Saturday Night Live’ sticks with live coast-to-coast airings after it boosts viewership - September 19, 2017
- Mexico City registers 7.1 earthquake: reports - September 19, 2017
- Mexico ETF falls to session low after earthquake - September 19, 2017