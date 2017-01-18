The Wall Street Journal: Sonny Perdue tapped as Trump’s agriculture secretary

President-elect Donald Trump will nominate former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue to serve as Agriculture Secretary, two transition officials said Wednesday, completing his cabinet appointments as he prepares for his inauguration on Friday.
