The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration won’t force businesses to report pay by gender, race

The White House on Tuesday said it will halt a planned Obama-era rule that would have required businesses to begin collecting data about how much they pay workers of different genders, races and ethnic groups, saying it posed a burden to employers.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- It’s official: Khosrowshahi is Uber’s new CEO - August 29, 2017
- In Houston, rain finally stops but danger not over yet - August 29, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: U.N. Security Council condemns North Korea for ‘outrageous actions’ - August 29, 2017