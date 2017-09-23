President Donald Trump on Saturday pressed holdout Republican senators to support a GOP health-care bill, in a bid to revive Republicans’ last-ditch effort to roll back the Affordable Care Act one day after the defection of Sen. John McCain (R., Ariz.) appeared to doom it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump turns up heat on senators in last-ditch press for health bill - September 23, 2017
- Economic Preview: Looking for a cheap loan? Watch this inflation number to see where rates go next - September 23, 2017
- NewsWatch: This is (probably) how low Apple’s stock will go - September 23, 2017