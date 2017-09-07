The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s travel ban dealt another blow by federal appeals court

A federal appeals court on Thursday dealt a new blow to the Trump administration’s plan to suspend travel to the U.S. from six Muslim-majority countries, ruling that 24,000 vetted refugees may enter the country while the Supreme Court weighs the policy’s legality
