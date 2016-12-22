President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday continued his pressure on the defense sector by suggesting he could use a Boeing Co. plane as a substitute for the Lockheed Martin Corp. F-35 combat jet.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump’s tweet pits Boeing vs. Lockheed in fighter battle - December 22, 2016
- The Wall Street Journal: Australia says major Christmas terrorist plot foiled - December 22, 2016
- Mutual Funds Weekly: Jack Bogle knows what it takes to outfox Wall Street - December 22, 2016