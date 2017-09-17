The Wall Street Journal: U.S. again says North Korea must give up nukes, hints at military strike

The White House on Sunday reiterated its position that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un must give up his nuclear weapons, days after President Donald Trump hinted again at a military strike on the North.
