The Wall Street Journal: U.S.-backed forces seize old city in former ISIS capital Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian forces retook the old city of Raqqa, U.S. officials said Sunday, inching closer to fully capturing what was once the extremist group’s de facto capital used by militants to plan and stage attacks on the West.
