The Justice Department on Tuesday filed an antitrust lawsuit challenging Parker Hannifin Corp.’s $4.3 billion acquisition of Clarcor Inc., alleging the deal created an unlawful monopoly.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Offended by NFL protests? DirecTV to allow some Sunday Ticket refunds - September 26, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. files antitrust lawsuit in Parker Hannifin-Clarcor acquisition - September 26, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Twitter to test doubling length of tweets to 280 characters - September 26, 2017