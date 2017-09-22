The Department of Homeland Security on Friday gave election officials in nearly two dozen states additional information on Russian targeting of their election systems last year, ending months of uncertainty among administrators about which states were targeted in a Kremlin-backed effort.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: U.S. notifies 21 states that Russians tried to hack their election results in 2016 - September 22, 2017
- Britain downgraded by Moody’s on Brexit concerns - September 22, 2017
- Snap backlash, Facebook capitulation won’t stop multi-class stock structures - September 22, 2017