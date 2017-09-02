The Wall Street Journal: U.S. to step up naval patrols in South China Sea disputed waters

The Pentagon for the first time has set a schedule of naval patrols in the South China Sea in an attempt to create a more consistent posture to counter China’s maritime claims there, injecting a new complication into increasingly uneasy relations between the two powers.
