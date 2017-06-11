The Wall Street Journal: Uber CEO Travis Kalanick may take leave of absence as another exec to quit

Uber Technologies Inc. Chief Business Officer Emil Michael is planning to resign as soon as Monday, a departure that would further worsen an already dire leadership problem at the ride-hailing firm, according to people familiar with matter.
