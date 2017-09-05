The Wall Street Journal: United Technologies seals $23 billion deal to buy Rockwell Collins

Both companies’ boards have approved a deal in which United Technologies will pay $140 a share in cash and stock — an 18% premium — for airplane-parts maker Rockwell Collins, in the biggest aerospace deal in history.
