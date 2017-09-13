The Wall Street Journal: White House says Trump to sign resolution condemning white nationalists

The White House said Wednesday that President Donald Trump will sign a bipartisan congressional resolution condemning white nationalists, after the measure passed both chambers earlier this week.
