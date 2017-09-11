The Wall Street Journal: Yelp accuses Google of unfairly scraping its content

Online-reviews firm Yelp Inc. alleged that Google is breaking a promise it made as part of a 2012 regulatory settlement to not scrape content from certain third-party sites including Yelp, escalating its yearslong battle against the search giant.
