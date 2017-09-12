Time magazine editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs stepping down

Time Inc. announced Tuesday that Nancy Gibbs is stepping down as editor-in-chief of Time magazine at the end of the year. A successor is expected to be named soon, Time said. Gibbs has spent 32 years working at Time, including four as the magazine’s first female editor-in-chief. Gibbs is credited with revamping Time’s digital operations that has doubled the magazine’s overall audience under her tenure. “Nancy successfully ushered Time into a new era,” the company said in a statement. “She is leaving Time in a strong position, with the biggest audience in its history and more innovations ahead.” Gibbs said she’s “grateful for every single day I’ve spent at Time, but it’s time for another chapter.” Time shares are down 4% in the past three months, and down 25% year to date, compared to the S&P 500’s gains of 3% and 12%, respectively.

