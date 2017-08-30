Toshiba continues chip-unit negotiations with three potential buyers

Toshiba Corp. said late Wednesday that it is in ongoing negotiations with three potential buyers for its memory chip unit. In a statement, Toshiba said the suitors include a consortium led by Bain Capital and, reportedly, Apple Inc. ; a consortium that includes Western Digital Corp. ; and a consortium that includes Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. , aka Foxconn. While Toshiba originally sought an Aug. 31 deadline to sell its chip unit, the company said negotiations have not yet reached a point where the board is ready to agree to a sale. Toshiba is seeking to sell its chip unit to raise capital, reportedly around $18 billion, following massive losses by its U.S. nuclear subsidiary, Westinghouse Electric Co., which filed for bankruptcy earlier this year.

