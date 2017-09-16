Trump administration appears to walk back stance on Paris climate deal

Trump administration officials have reportedly said the U.S. won’t pull out of the Paris Agreement after all, according to a report published Saturday by The Wall Street Journal, citing statements from the European Union’s top energy official.
